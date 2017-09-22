On Politics: Trump will prevail on DACA issue

President Donald Trump reversed former President Barack Obama's executive order titled "Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals" (DACA) and the media and Democrats went nuts!

The order had exempted illegal aliens, who were brought into the United States as children from deportation for a two-year period, and allowed them work permits.

DACA was adopted unilaterally by Obama because he couldn't get such a measure through Congress. Although Trump specifically said in the announcement that he was keeping DACA effective for another half year so Congress could enact legislation accomplishing the same thing, it's like no one heard that part.

Anti-Trump activists, the crowd that claims to "hate hate," wasted no time organizing protests and shouting down anyone who tried to explain that DACA beneficiaries would actually come out better off if the temporary measure becomes law.

The leftist "antifa" (meaning anti-Fascist) immediately took to the streets to threaten and cajole. Notwithstanding their self-serving name, they behave very much like the pre-war German "Schutzstaffel" (Black Shirts) and Sturmabteilung (Brown Shirts).

It's hard to think rationally when crowds of people are screaming "cruel," "racist" and "bigot," but Republicans need to remember that the Democratic National Committee is committed to a strategy of resisting every single effort by Trump and the GOP to govern and doing so with maximum media cooperation.

Moreover there is evidence the crowds of screaming people with their neatly printed signs are being organized and financed by liberal billionaire George Soros.

Readers who saw Steven Spielberg's award-winning movie "Lincoln" can appreciate what Trump is trying to do. Set in January 1865, the north was on the cusp of winning the Civil War, but the south was still hanging on. Lincoln was energetically trying to persuade Congress to vote in favor of the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution to abolish slavery. Why, when Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation was issued in 1862, was he concerned with amending the Constitution?

Because, like DACA, the Emancipation Proclamation was an executive order, which could be challenged in court or rescinded by a future president. And like DACA, the proclamation was imperfect in that it purported to free slaves only in the Confederate States (beyond Lincoln's jurisdiction) and did not affect the border states of Maryland, Kentucky, and Missouri.

Lincoln was afraid that the proposed 13th Amendment would be doomed when the south surrendered and southern states (and congressional representatives) were admitted back into the union. In the end, Lincoln succeeded just as Trump will.

Forcing Trump's hand was the specter of 10 state attorney generals all prepared to join in a lawsuit challenging the legality of DACA. The Constitution specifically gives the power "to establish a uniform Rule of Naturalization" to Congress.

So where did Obama get off usurping that power? He claimed at the time the measure was based on his Constitutional power "to grant Reprieves and Pardons for Offences against the United States." It's a stretch to claim that includes power to issue 800,000 blanket pardons without interviewing perps or reviewing their files.

With the appointment of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, the liberal and conservative tie was broken and the coalition of attorney generals was ready to pounce. So the stage was set and Trump did what had to be done to preserve the status quo, while the constitutionally authorized body deals with the matter.

As the caterwauling of the "antifa" fascist protesters dominates the media Republicans should keep in mind some facts, courtesy of Nevada's Chuck Muth, president of the conservative Citizens Outreach:

1. These kids are in the U.S. unlawfully because of their parents, not Trump. 2. Trump rescinded DACA only because it is legally invalid. 3. Demanding to be allowed to stay is a little much. Trump and Congress are sympathetic. Maybe they should ask nicely.

Jim Clark is president of Republican Advocates. He has served on the Washoe County and Nevada GOP Central Committees. He can be reached at tahoesbjc@aol.com.