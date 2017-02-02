Opinion: Attending Donald Trump inauguration a great experience | SierraSun.com

I attended the Inauguration of Donald J. Trump, the 45th President of the United States, on Jan. 20, and it was a great experience.

Congressman Mark Amodei’s office provided tickets in the orange section, which was near the front right behind the seated section.

The sights in DC were touching and memorable. They included Arlington Cemetery, and Jefferson, Lincoln, and Washington Memorials. There was a patriotic concert in the afternoon and there were Inaugural galas and balls in the evening.

The day of the Inauguration was very exciting. The streets were closed around the Capitol, everyone walked to the Capitol Building, although some took the metro part way.

Leaving early there was no problem going through security, although others who arrived later waited in long lines to get through security and arrived after the 9:30 a.m. start time.

By 10 a.m. everyone was packed in like sardines from the Capitol building to the Washington Memorial. The atmosphere was electric and people were excited, at least 99.9% were excited.

There was that 0.1% who disagreed. The noisy ones were taken away, others were quietly cursing, but people asked them to stop and they complied.

Fortunately, the orange section had a pretty good view, but what couldn’t be seen on the stage, could be seen on a giant screen on the side.

Melania Trump looked lovely in her very stylish powder blue coat and she got a great applause when they announced her name.

There was a very light drizzle during the music and speakers, but then around 12:15 p.m., during Trump taking the oath of office it started raining. People in the crowd were saying that the rain symbolized God’s blessing on Donald Trump.

The crowd went wild, clapping and screaming for joy after Mike Pence and Donald Trump each took their oath of office.

Everyone was very attentive during President Donald Trump’s speech. At appropriate times there was cheering during the speech and afterwards there was more cheering, clapping and screaming for joy. It was a huge celebration.

It was a great first time experience at an inauguration, although for future reference some slight changes would make it better. Next time wearing wool socks would mean warmer feet and after 6 ½ hours of standing, it might be worth it to find seated tickets. However, it was a great celebration and worth a repeat in the future.

Yolanda Knaak is an Incline Village resident and member of Incline Village/Crystal Bay Republican Women. Email her at yolanda7777@rocketmail.com.