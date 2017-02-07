Opinion: Do not use graffiti to express concerns over snow removal | SierraSun.com

Opinion: Do not use graffiti to express concerns over snow removal
February 7, 2017
A few days ago, some graffiti was sprayed onto several snow banks along the main roads of Soda Springs. The message was critical of the efforts of those responsible for snow removal on those roads.
No matter how one feels about the quality of snow removal here, the proper method to complain, or congratulate someone, about the work is to either call, text or email the responsible parties.
Donner Summit Area Association does not condone vandalism of any kind. Although the graffiti was easily removed (unlike that found on the train sheds or the rocks surrounding the petroglyphs), DSAA agrees with the folks doing the work that this season has been particularly difficult in terms of snow removal, and we urge patience and safe driving instead of resorting to inappropriate behavior.
Let’s all enjoy this wonderful Winter snowfall!
Tom Appelbaum
Soda Springs resident, on behalf of the Donner Summit Area Association Board
