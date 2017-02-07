Opinion: Donald Trump and his tyranny are hurting America | SierraSun.com

If anyone is still waiting for proof positive that President Donald Trump has become a tyrant, the wait is now over. On Saturday, February 4, he tweeted the following message after a US Federal judge issued a temporary halt to Trump’s ban on travelers coming to the US from seven predominantly Moslem countries:

“The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!”

When a US President rejects the authority of the Judicial branch of government and disrespects the federal judge who issued the ruling, we can clearly see that the country is being ruled by a tyrant.

Donald Trump is exactly the kind of President the Founding Fathers worked so hard to prevent from ever taking office. The remedy they provided in case such a tyrant does become President is Impeachment.

The sooner Donald Trump is removed from office, the sooner the United States can begin restoring democracy and the rule of law.

Richard Steinberger

Incline Village