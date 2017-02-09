Opinion: Government is fostering a culture of lies | SierraSun.com

Our leaders in government are telling us its OK to lie! However, if we lie to the government, it may be a felony. If government lies to America, it’s just politics!

Politicians have misled the American people for years. Now it has become a culture within our society to accept the lies if it agrees with our political ideology.

We are witnessing a surge in lies from those in our government to accomplish their agenda with total disregard for the truth. Alternate facts! Or as one politician said after his lies were exposed, “My statement was not meant to be factual.” This from an elected congressman!

So I ask the parents, do you tell your children that its OK to lie and disregard the truth? Perhaps this is becoming the norm in our society!

Bob Shannon

Truckee