Opinion: I’m a detractor for questioning IVGID’s poor management? | SierraSun.com

Opinion: I’m a detractor for questioning IVGID’s poor management?
February 8, 2017
The IVGID survey explained in the Feb. 1 Bonanza story, “Survey shows majority of Incline residents pleased with IVGID,” was a complete waste of money and energy.
IVGID and Mr. Pinkerton need to do foolish surveys like this to validate their truly mediocre management. A $3 mirror would be more valuable!
Here are some examples of that mediocre management:
• Crowded beaches where management and the board compromise our deed holder rights.
• Miserable reliability with the lifts at Diamond Peak this winter.
• A plethora of no-bid contracts to waste the public treasury.
• A miserable Waste Management contract (negotiated by a “professional”) that has half of the community fuming!
• Cheating the public out of their money after our bonds are paid off.
• Opaque book keeping.
• Quashing of the ability to speak out on specific items at public meetings.
As the survey says, guess that I am a “detractor.”
I was told recently of a sewer district that an acquaintance called, “the worst and most corrupt agency in the U.S.”
I challenged the “detractor.”
Mike Abel
Incline Village
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Opinion
- Opinion: Law enforcement doing poor job managing ski traffic mess
- Opinion: Do not use graffiti to express concerns over snow removal
- Opinion: Donald Trump and his tyranny are hurting America
- Opinion: Placer County can learn affordable housing lesson from Truckee
- Opinion: I’m a detractor for questioning IVGID’s poor management?
Trending Sitewide
- Truckee officials urge caution with flooding, avalanche danger (update)
- Lake Tahoe weather: 1-2 feet of snow, 120 mph winds, rain on tap Monday
- Authorities ID armed man killed in deputy-involved shooting near Tahoe
- Heavy Tahoe rains force closure of U.S. 50, Mt. Rose Highway (update)
- Donner Lake homeowners sue California State Lands Commission