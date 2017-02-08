Opinion: I’m a detractor for questioning IVGID’s poor management? | SierraSun.com

The IVGID survey explained in the Feb. 1 Bonanza story, “Survey shows majority of Incline residents pleased with IVGID,” was a complete waste of money and energy.

IVGID and Mr. Pinkerton need to do foolish surveys like this to validate their truly mediocre management. A $3 mirror would be more valuable!

Here are some examples of that mediocre management:

• Crowded beaches where management and the board compromise our deed holder rights.

• Miserable reliability with the lifts at Diamond Peak this winter.

• A plethora of no-bid contracts to waste the public treasury.

• A miserable Waste Management contract (negotiated by a “professional”) that has half of the community fuming!

• Cheating the public out of their money after our bonds are paid off.

• Opaque book keeping.

• Quashing of the ability to speak out on specific items at public meetings.

As the survey says, guess that I am a “detractor.”

I was told recently of a sewer district that an acquaintance called, “the worst and most corrupt agency in the U.S.”

I challenged the “detractor.”

Mike Abel

Incline Village