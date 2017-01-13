Opinion: It’s Trump, not Obama, who’s the petulant child | SierraSun.com

When I saw the title of Jim Clark’s January 5 opinion piece, “Has Trump pressure turned Obama into a petulant child?” I had to laugh (and at first thought the names must have been flipped by mistake).

Obama has been incredibly reasoned and restrained as he prepares for a peaceful transition of power, and I’m grateful he’s doing what he can to protect our land from Trump and his cabinet of swamp monsters.

If Clark wants to see “the rant of a narcissistic, petulant child,” he need look no further than our President-elect’s Tweets.

Gayle Brandeis

Incline Village