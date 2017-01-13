Opinion: It’s Trump, not Obama, who’s the petulant child | SierraSun.com

Opinion: It’s Trump, not Obama, who’s the petulant child
January 13, 2017
When I saw the title of Jim Clark’s January 5 opinion piece, “Has Trump pressure turned Obama into a petulant child?” I had to laugh (and at first thought the names must have been flipped by mistake).
Obama has been incredibly reasoned and restrained as he prepares for a peaceful transition of power, and I’m grateful he’s doing what he can to protect our land from Trump and his cabinet of swamp monsters.
If Clark wants to see “the rant of a narcissistic, petulant child,” he need look no further than our President-elect’s Tweets.
Gayle Brandeis
Incline Village
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Opinion
Trending Sitewide
- Lake Tahoe weather: Power outages being restored (Wednesday recap)
- Tahoe City woman, 43, killed after tree crushes Subaru (updated)
- Lake Tahoe weather: Truckee to declare emergency, power outages persist
- Lake Tahoe weather: Blizzard warning in effect; 10 feet of snow now possible
- LIVE COVERAGE: Flooding, winter storm around Lake Tahoe, Northern Nevada