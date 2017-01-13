Opinion: Jim Clark’s ‘facts-be-damned’ approach in opeds concerning | SierraSun.com

I moved to Incline Village 2 years ago and have really enjoyed reading the North Lake Bonanza. I find it to be a great source for informative local news and enjoy the various columns that are part of the weekly paper.

The format for the opinion page introduced during the election was an interesting addition. Like so many, the election was something that affected me at a very deep level and I found myself looking at news media in a very different way.

It is not surprising that many of us seek out political news that re-affirms our views. In reading Mr. Jim Clark’s and Mr. Mike Reitano’s opinion columns side by side, I feel the deep chasm that separates so many of us. Perhaps that was the intention?

It is not possible to sound unbiased, but Mr. Clark’s articles are exactly what I think is wrong with political media these days. He re-affirms the trend in news media that hypocrisy is OK as long as it “riles” people.

His most recent article, “Has Trump pressure turned Obama into a petulant child,” is unbelievably disappointing to this reader. One only needs to go through Mr. Trump’s tweets (any of them) and President Obama’s public statements to see that the author of the column is trying the same “facts-be-dammed” approach that has been so successful for the President-elect.

The cherry-picked items to support his position are offensive even as an opinion piece. As long as we, the constituency, choose to ignore facts and believe whatever headline grabbing title we see, we will continue on our merry descent into idiocracy.

I believe the Bonanza could do better with a conservative contributor, one who could educate and enlighten rather than subvert. Thank you for your time

Ana Liu

Incline Village