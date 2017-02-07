Opinion: Law enforcement doing poor job managing ski traffic mess | SierraSun.com

Opinion: Law enforcement doing poor job managing ski traffic mess
February 7, 2017
On Saturday, Jan. 28, the mostly ski traffic trying to go from Interstate 80 up Highway 89 was jammed up from early in the morning to at least 2 p.m., when we were trying to return from a trip to Reno.
Squaw and Alpine parking lots were full. There was not a single state or county police car anywhere around that could have and should have helped the upcoming ski traffic to move to the right so that Tahoe City-bound traffic could flow to their homes.
They could have even made an effort to turn the ski traffic around, since there was no place for them to go and park to ski. The only officer I saw on the trip from I-80 down to Homewood was one writing tickets on the cars that were parked on both sides of 89 near the Homewood ski area.
Where were the public servants who could have and should have tried to help manage this incredible traffic mess?
I’m a very disappointed resident!
Frank Winiarski
Homewood
