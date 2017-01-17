Opinion: Thanks for Tahoe utility crews’ tireless work during storms | SierraSun.com

Opinion: Thanks for Tahoe utility crews’ tireless work during storms
January 17, 2017
I wanted to thank the Sierra Sun for its excellent reporting and updates online at SierraSun.com during the recent storms. I found that you had the best, most up-to-date and accurate news of events in the area.
I’d also like to thank the Liberty Utilities crews who have worked tirelessly in very difficult conditions to restore power to the area. It’s great to have such competent local resources.
Mark Spohr
Tahoe City
