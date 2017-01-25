Opinion: Thanks to all the marching sisters of Tahoe-Truckee | SierraSun.com

Thanks to everyone who braved the storm and the traffic to join us at the Tahoe-Truckee Women’s March Saturday.

It is hard to estimate crowd numbers, but over 700 people signed in inside the North Tahoe Event Center, and many more children (future feminists), spouses, friends and others who perhaps couldn’t make it inside to the sign-in desk.

We believe between 700-800 attendees braved the blizzard conditions on a powder day. Wow! Definitely a much bigger turnout than we expected. What a great community we live in!

Some marchers frustrated by the crowds on 267 just got out of their cars and held up their signs, and some stood on the corner in Truckee for hours in solidarity.

The Tahoe-Truckee Women’s March was just a warm up. Stay tuned to hear more. We will stay active. This is not a sprint, it’s a marathon, and we are just warming up.

To be honest, we were all a bit overwhelmed by the success of the march and have more work to do, starting with entering data into the sister march website. At the time of writing this, there were 4,721,500 people that signed in for Women’s March events around the world!

Photos: There are already some pictures up on the Facebook page. Feel free to tag yourself or your friends. And, if you took pictures, please post them to the Facebook page at http://bit.ly/2jnP9AX, or tag them with any or all of the following social media hashtags: #WomensMarch, #SisterMarch, #KingsBeachWomansMarch, #LakeTahoeWomensMarch, #TahoeTruckeeWomensMarch.

Next steps: Stay tuned for the next update. Here are couple quick items:

1: As a place to start, if you haven’t read “Indivisible: A Practical Guide for Resisting the Trump Agenda” (http://www.indivisibleguide.com/), you should. “Indivisible” outlines a series of steps that we can take to organize and challenge unjust policies and politicians over the next four years.

2: There are #ResistTrumpTuesdays rallies in front of local U.S. Senate offices around the country to demand Democrats obstruct Trump’s cabinet picks in every way possible and demand Republicans reject Trump’s #SwampCabinet. Click here (https://act.moveon.org/survey/indivisible) to learn more.

3: Join one of the local Democratic Clubs: Tahoe Truckee Democrats (Placer and Nevada County) or North Tahoe Dems (Washoe County). Meetings are coming up on Feb. 1 (Tahoe City) and Feb 12 (Incline Village).

Thanks for everything you’re already doing. This is only the beginning.

In solidarity,

This column was co-written by Heather Segale, West Shore; Megan Ahlburn, Kings Beach; Theresa May Duggan, Tahoe Vista; and Anna Ellis, Truckee.