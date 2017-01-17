Opinion: Truckee’s public works department deserves recognition | SierraSun.com

It’s been a few years since our region has received a significant snowfall as we did last week. What started as some minor flooding on Sunday, Jan. 8, quickly turned into a major snow event this week.

While this storm was by no means a record-setter, it was a real problem to deal with thanks to the water content in the snow. Five feet of light dry powder is a piece of cake to deal with compared to the same depth of Sierra cement. And last week’s snowfall was classic Sierra cement.

Having lived here for 30-plus years, I have seen a lot of significant snow events and epic winters. The winters of 1982-1983, 1992-1993, and 2010-2011 were certainly standouts in my mind.

In 92-93, we had to park at the Northwoods Clubhouse and hike in to our house on Hansel Avenue as the road crews couldn’t keep up with the snow at this point in the season.

Roads were barely open to one lane on most streets, if they were open at all in January of 1993. Impassable roads and long-term power outages go with the territory here in a normal winter.

So is this a record-setting winter? Time will tell. Although it’s so far certainly nowhere near as monumental as the three aforementioned winters, and many others which have escaped my memory.

That said, the Public Works Department in the town of Truckee has done a phenomenal job clearing last week’s snowfall from the roadways. They deserve recognition for a job well done.

If you see these folks in the store or out at the post office, or perhaps on your very street, take a moment to thank them for their efforts. Moving through three to five feet of Sierra cement is no easy undertaking, and the dedication of these folks is what keeps our us moving, keeps our roads safe and passable.

Michael Golden

Truckee