Out of the Blue: Betting odds 50/50 for Trump’s impeachment (opinion) | SierraSun.com

As of Jan. 16, British gambling firm Ladbrokes offers 8-to-1 odds that Razzie Winner for Worst Supporting Actor (Ghosts Can’t Do It (1990)) Donald J. Trump will be sworn in as president on Jan. 20.

If this is in fact the truth, and we’re not just existing in a demented upside-down alternate reality, it looks like we’re going to see DJT as leader of the free world (at least for a while). Because, listen to this — Ladbrokes is also offering odds of DJT completing a four-year term as president. They’re calling it 50/50.

That’s a staggering figure. Even if an incoming president had 4-1 odds of possibly being booted from office, it would seem extreme. But half-and-half? That just means we need to get our paperwork together to speed up the process of keeping the Trump imprint as minimal as possible.

So what’s the best way to do go about it?

I wrote an article just before the election last year about how dastardly James Comey’s actions as director of the FBI were, how bringing up those elusive emails of Hillary Clinton’s so close to Nov. 8, 2016, was treasonous in terms of using fake news to inspire the worst in voters just before the finish line, but even if he gets fired (or imprisoned) for his acts, there’s no clear path to undoing what he did.

If we could go back in time and see what happened if he kept his mouth shut, I bet we’d see different results, but as a model, that’s too vague a scenario to pan out.

I’m actually of the mind that our task will be relatively straightforward. I foresee that his business conflicts of interest are going to get him in major trouble within the first two months of his time in office, but even more than that, it seems as though this Russian hacking issue will be DJT’s heaviest albatross.

Like many of you, I’m tired hearing about “hacking” — I find it complicated and uncompelling. Then again, I’m a computer Luddite — I can type well, and it doesn’t take me long to figure out who’s going to be pitching for the Giants in today’s game, but anything more complex than that doesn’t interest me. So I’m going to replace the word “hacking” with “attack.”

In September 2016, when posed a question about Hillary’s server problems, Tim Kaine said, “A president was impeached and had to resign over an attack on the DNC during a presidential election in 1972.”

Sure, the specifics of the Watergate break-in and all the events that led to Nixon’s resignation in 1972 are disparate from the dark clouds looming over DJT at the moment, but all we need is a connection between Razzie winner Trump and Russian ‘attacks’ to complete that circle.

And if there’s anything we know about how DJT ran his campaign, it’s that he was — and remains — willing to do anything and everything he can to win favor.

Arguing that Trump is some kind of 21st century Manchurian Candidate, a puppet to a virulent strain of anti-US sentiment in Russia, is pretty ludicrous, but if Trump knew fake news would sway things his way in states he wasn’t going to win and relatively anonymous sources abroad could facilitate this for him (without DJT having to lift a finger), I doubt he’d hesitate.

I honestly think it’s that easy. It’s likely that the emolument clause of Constitution is going to clip Trump’s wings before any information appears linking DJT or someone in his inner cabal with the “attacks” on the DNC, but once that devil pops up, I think it’ll be a game-changer.

In his glass mansion atop Trump Tower, DJT has been using Twitter to tell those who care that they should pay no attention to that man behind the curtain, that the crooked media is trying to convince them that outside parties had something to do with how the USA voted for its president in 2016, but he’s not going to be able to keep up that facade for long — especially if he has to take the stand.

All this being said, he may not even make it that far. DJT is going to enter the White House as the least popular U.S. president ever. Once he sees that the day-to-day work will involve him hearing about how much people dislike him and dealing with politicians who refuse to rubber-stamp everything he says into rapturous action, he might just hand things over to Mike Pence and stop by KFC on his way back to Manhattan.

The odds have it going either way.

Mike Restaino is a writer and filmmaker based out of Incline Village. He is also a Vice Chair of the North Tahoe Democrats. He can be reached at info@northtahoedems.org.