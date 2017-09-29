Principal’s Corner: Exciting times at North Tahoe School

We are excited that the 2017-18 school year is in full swing. At North Tahoe School, we deeply value the strong relationships we have with students, parents, community members, and our school team.

These connections are the foundation of our success. A positive school culture is important to our school community, and we continue to stress the importance of creating a school community that is safe, respectful, and responsible for all.

Our student council team is already in place to help build school spirit and a sense of belonging for all students at North Tahoe School. Our student leaders provided support during Laker Day and are participating in our daily student announcements, as well as planning a student rally and back to school dance. We value their leadership and are proud of their work to bring out the best in others, so everyone grows.

We are excited to build on the momentum of being named a 2017 Gold Ribbon School and Title One High Achieving School. We were awarded this distinction as a result of our high achievement along with our work as a school community around Standards Reporting and Monitoring Academic Growth. Our award winning academic achievement is the result of our dedicated students, parents, and teachers.

At North Tahoe School, the balance of high-quality core instruction and the amazing enrichment and elective opportunities, such as music, band, art, physical education, and technology give students extra inspiration and motivation to be engaged in their learning.

Our thriving athletic programs provide another way to engage in school life. Our Laker teams participate in the TAH-NEVA league, which include cross country running, basketball, track and field, Nordic skiing, and volleyball. We are thrilled to announce that we have added soccer to our list of official sports teams this year.

We are looking forward to our various enrichment opportunities that take place outside of the school walls, proving incredible outdoor learning experience. We have outstanding grade-level specific field trips planned.

Our fifth-grade students will be attending Sagehen this fall. Our sixth-grade students will travel to Mono Lake and explore the geology of the area. Our seventh-grade students will be involved a team building ropes course and our annual SWEP Forest Health Day. Our eighth-grade students will have the opportunity to travel to Catalina for a four-day coastal experience. These exceptional learning opportunities provide once in a lifetime experiences, and strengthened the relationships our students have with their teachers and classmates.

I am so lucky to be part of such a caring and supportive community and am thrilled to share that we now have Betsy (Redmond) Pilsbury as our full-time assistant principal, providing even more support for our students.

As you can see, North Tahoe School is a very special place. I am very proud of the high-quality, well-rounded experience we provide for all students while always looking for ways to improve. On behalf of our entire North Tahoe School faculty, I want to express our appreciation for being able to work with our amazing students, families, and our extended community. Go Lakers!

Chad Lindeen is principal of North Tahoe School.