Sunshine Letter: A heartfelt thank-you to Tahoe-Forest Hospital | SierraSun.com

Sunshine Letter: A heartfelt thank-you to Tahoe-Forest Hospital
December 27, 2016
A friend of ours, James Black, was diagnosed with colon cancer and spent the last two months of his life at Tahoe Forest Hospital. During the extended time we spent at his bedside, we had ample opportunity to observe the care he received in the Cancer Center, Emergency Room, ICU, Med./Surgery Department and the Extended Care Hospice Unit.
We came to know the staff on all shifts in these departments. We both are so very thankful for the exceptional care, compassion and kindness shown to Jim and to us.
To the doctors, nurses, hospice, support staff, administrators and housekeeping — you are truly selfless and a testament to your profession. Thank you for your tender care of Jim.
Julie A. McManus, Grass Valley
Craig Pedersen, Crystal Bay
