Sunshine Letter: A successful Tahoe Rim Tour & Race | SierraSun.com

The ninth annual Tahoe Rim Tour & Race was a successful fundraiser for the Far West Nordic junior program because of all of the great support from the cross country ski community!

On January 29, 2017, 125 racers completed the 26.6 km course that starts at Tahoe XC, goes over the Fiberboard Freeway, and ends at the Northstar XC ski lodge where the participants received a hot chili lunch provided by the Food & Beverage Department at Northstar and which was generously donated by Vail’s EpicPromise grant.

Far West Nordic would like to give a huge thank you to Tahoe Cross Country and Northstar for helping us put on this event. The course was in beautiful condition, thanks to their grooming, on this perfect sunny day!

Our sincere gratitude is extended to all of the volunteers who helped put on this event. A special thank you is also extended to Sterling and Co, Alpenglow Sports, Paco’s Bike and Ski, GU, and Cliff Bar for all of their generous donations.

Finally, a huge THANK YOU to the racers, who powered up and over the mountain!

Sincerely,

Peter Hanson

Race Director