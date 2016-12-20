Sunshine Letter: Thanks to the Resort at Squaw Creek | SierraSun.com

On behalf of the Truckee Tahoe Community Chorus, I would like to express our sincere appreciation to the Resort at Squaw Creek for their hospitality in providing a ballroom for our winter concerts this month.

TTCC, under the direction of Susan Horst, strives to be “The Best Chorus Above 6,000 Feet” and to provide music performance opportunities for our local community.

The Resort once again recognized and met the need to contribute performance space, staging, and green rooms for our fifty-member group and our Youth Chorus. Our audiences were thrilled to be back at the Resort as part of the Magical Memories winter events.

I would especially like to thank Allison Keasal and Jillian Thompson for working through all the details a concert venue requires. I would also like to thank Pete Bansen, Squaw Valley Fire Chief, for his tireless efforts providing sound support to the Chorus year after year. The Holiday Spirit is alive and well in Squaw Valley!

Patty Gegenheimer

President, Truckee Tahoe Community Chorus