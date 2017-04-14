Letter to the editor: Teichert no longer compatible with Truckee | SierraSun.com

Teichert Aggregates is no longer compatible with the Truckee community. Yes, I just said it. I am well aware that the town after incorporation in 1993 had to take existing permitted sites but one would have thought that the town which has some of the strictest and enforced sign laws, dog licensing, etc., would not have overlooked for 15 years the Teichert plant. If you take a nice hike out on the Waddle Ranch property or by Martis Dam during summer months you hear a constant pounding coming from nonother than the Teichert plant. The noise, dirt and smells coming from the plant disturb parts of the Glenshire and Juniper Hills sections of Truckee and nowhere else would a community put up with this. I quote from a Sierra Sun article back in March "However, because of the amount of information town staff has requested from the quarry operators, the next planning commission hearing date has been tentatively extended to April 18, according to a press release from the town. Loux said it's likely the meeting could be pushed back into May". I suggest that if this gives you any concern please attend the next meeting and voice your pros or cons.

Tim LoDolce

Truckee