Thank you for supporting Community Blood Drive | SierraSun.com

North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District and United Blood Services would like to extend a very sincere thank you to all that came to donate blood at our Community Blood Drive on Tuesday, April 18.

We had 66 donors that stepped up to donate, resulting in 77 successful procedures for our community. This equates to helping save 155 lives!

We would also like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe, Resort Spa & Casino for providing coffee, juice and a wonderful selection of pastries and cookies, as well as Mofos Pizza for assorted pizzas during the afternoon lunchtime.

We appreciate it very much.

Tia Rancourt

North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District

Celinda Vargas

United Blood Services