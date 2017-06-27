Thank you to the Pombo family | SierraSun.com

Thank you to the Pombo family
June 27, 2017
The Truckee-Donner Historical Society wishes to thank Al and Karla Pombo for relocating two historical monuments to the new Hobart Mills parking lot and trailhead on State Highway 89 north of Truckee.
These monuments recognize the importance of the community of Hobart Mills, a significant logging town that flourished from 1896 to 1936. Hobart Mills had a sawmill, box factory, hotel, hospital, school, and post office, and was home to more than 1,000 workers and their families.
The new location of the monuments is well suited for more people to enjoy. We appreciated Al and Karla Pombo supporting the preservation of our local history.
Sincerely,
Board of Directors Truckee-Donner Historical Society
