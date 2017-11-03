Wake up Tahoe!

Don't let our county commissioners approve more sprawling development in our Tahoe forests. Lake Tahoe doesn't have adequate infrastructure or a plausible evacuation plan now.

My primary home is in Santa Rosa. With tears in our eyes, we still feel the pain of the residents who lost their homes.

The Sonoma County Emergency Services Coordinator Zachary Hamill did not do a county-wide fire alert saying, "If people from around the county had evacuated, roadways would have been clogged making it difficult to get needed equipment in and threatened residents out."

The October 2017 Nunn's Canyon Fire burnt almost in the same areas as the September 1964 Hanly Fire.

"I just suggest that we should, perhaps, pay closer attention. We could have benefited from this history lesson. Those who ignore it, we are told, are doomed to repeat it," said historian Gaye Lebaron in the Press Democrat on Oct. 14, 2017

"In the 1990s, when the last of Fountaingrove was being sold off, a persistent core of protesters turned up at contentious late-night hearings, arguing for preservation of the remaining ranch as parkland and against a parkway deemed necessary for easy access," said Lebaron in the Press Democrat on Oct. 18, 2017.

"But in the eagerness to embrace this addition to the city's economic life in the lean years of the 1990s, certain rules were overlooked, as city planners and engineers would later admit. One was a ridge-top ordinance that prohibited development on the hills surrounding the Santa Rosa Valley. It had been in place for several years but seems to have been forgotten."

Approving the Martis Valley West 760 unit project and its 1900 added residents on the ridge is just plain dangerous. We would all be trapped.

Dr. Alan Hunstock and Patricia Hunstock

Santa Rosa and Truckee