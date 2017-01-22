PHOTOS: Hundreds attend North Lake Tahoe Women’s March | SierraSun.com

KINGS BEACH, Calif. — Hundreds of women, along with men and children, took to the snowy streets of Kings Beach from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday to peacefully march in support of women’s rights and equality.

The North Lake Tahoe march was one of more than 650 that took place Saturday across the nation and world as part of the Women’s March on Washington.

Incline Village resident Lesley Chapman was among the many who marched in Kings Beach Saturday, and she shared these photos with the Sierra Sun-North Lake Tahoe Bonanza for publication.