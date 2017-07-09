Placer County woman arrested for alleged embezzlement from local youth groups | SierraSun.com

A Newcastle bookkeeper was arrested Thursday afternoon, July 7, for allegedly embezzling at least $100,000 from local youth groups, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said.

Kerry Avery, 41, was taken into custody after a search warrant was served at her home following an investigation into missing funds from Newcastle-Ophir Youth Soccer Club, Newcastle Parent Teacher Club, and Mid-Placer Little League. Avery served as a volunteer treasurer for the groups, the sheriff's office said.

The arrest marked the second time in three weeks that Avery has been jailed. Sheriff's office detectives also arrested Avery on June 27 on charges of embezzlement, forgery, and identity theft.

She allegedly embezzled $18,000 from an unidentified man's business while working as his bookkeeper. Avery has also worked for other entities as a self-employed bookkeeper.

Anyone who believes Avery may have victimized them should contact the sheriff's office at 916-652-2445.