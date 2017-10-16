Placer County’s $1.2 million recyclable investment pays off

A $1.2 million investment for new equipment has paid off for the recyclable sorting facility in Placer County.

The first full operational fiscal year since the upgrades were in place ended with recovery of plastics up 21 percent, and recovery of aluminum up 37 percent.

That translated to the diversion of about 600,000 more plastic bottles and roughly 1 million more aluminum cans. Upgrades to the facility were completed in October 2015, and the most recent fiscal year ended June 30, 2017. Data provided by Placer County.

"The intent of the improvements was to improve the visibility of smaller recyclables, making it easier to identify and pull them from the waste stream," said Placer County Environmental Engineering Manager Kevin Bell in a statement.

"We're always looking for ways to efficiently exceed state recycling requirements."

The upgrades included the installation of metering equipment at the start of the sorting line, which helped control volume of waste loaded onto the conveyor belt that moves the recyclables.

A new sorting screen also better spreads waste out, which makes the material more visible. And, the addition of four at the end of the line gives facility workers more opportunity to pull recyclable material.

The facility, which is located at 900 Cabin Creek Road in Truckee, is used as a sorting and transfer station for waste collected in the eastern portion of Placer County and the town of Truckee.

All the material that goes into the facility gets sorted, and then goes back out either as reusable material for new products, or as residual waste headed to the Lockwood Landfill in Nevada.

All cities and counties in California are required to divert a minimum of 50 percent of all waste from the landfills each use to dispose of material.

