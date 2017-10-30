PODS setting up shop in Reno

A Florida-based portable moving and storage business plans to open a West Coast operations center in south Reno.

PODS Enterprises LLC plans to hire more than 300 workers in the first two years of operation, according to the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada, which announced PODS' move at the annual EDAWN Existing Industry Awards last week.

Eric Higdon, vice president of sales and service center operations at Clearwater, Fla.-based PODS, said Reno was the clear choice among many options for a regional sales and service center.

"Reno was not on our map at first, but the more variables we gave them, the more Reno moved to the top. You've got something going on here," Higdon told the awards gathering.

He said PODS will begin hiring in December with operations beginning by March. Job seekers can apply directly to http://careers.PODS.com.

"We are especially excited about the overall positive direction and growth of the city, and we look forward to a long relationship with Reno," he said.

EDAWN President and CEO Mike Kazmierski said, "The opening of a new sales and service center in Reno supports this mindset and the company's growth plans while adding a considerable number of new jobs to our region."

PODS was founded in 1998 and operates residential and commercial moving and storage services in 46 states, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom.