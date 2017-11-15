Power outages strike Kings Beach

Kings Beach has suffered from a few power outages, of late.

Liberty Utilities' customers in the Kings Beach area experienced outages starting on Thursday, Nov. 9 through Saturday, Nov. 11, due to NV Energy's equipment failure in the Incline Village area.

Liberty was, and is, taking service from NV Energy's feed to the Kings Beach area while their Brockway substation is closed for repairs. The repairs were scheduled to be done by Tuesday evening, Nov. 14, at which time Liberty Utilities hoped to switch back to a Brockway sub for their customers.

"We want to apologize to our customers for the two outages in the Kings Beach area this past weekend caused by the NV Energy feed problems. Good news: repairs should be completed on Brockway substation by Tues evening so we hope to be off the NVE feed by then," the utility said in a tweet on Monday, Nov. 13.