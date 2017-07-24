Preacher Fire prompts evacuation notice | SierraSun.com

Residents in the vicinity of Sierra Spirit Ranch on the northern front of the 3,130-acre Preacher Fire were notified their homes were threatened.

At about 4 p.m. on Monday, July 24, the fire grew 10 times its previous size, burning toward upper portion of Pinenut Road and Lena Lane area, according to a spokeswoman for East Fork Fire Protection District. A 28 mph wind gust was clocked at the Fish Springs Volunteer Fire Department at 5:33 p.m.

The fire has now burned into Buffalo Canyon and multiple homes threatened by the advance of the fire and resources have been put in place for structure protection, in addition to recommending evacuations to the home owners, according to the East Fork Fire Protection District.

An evacuation center has been established at the Douglas County Community Center and the Douglas County Fairgrounds is being used to evacuate large animals.

Law enforcement has established road closures in the area of the fire to only allow area residents and to minimize onlookers out.

Search and Rescue, Douglas County Sheriff’s Officers and Tribal Police continue to go door-to-door to advise homeowners of the danger and to encourage evacuations in the Courtland Road and Bodi Flats area on the south end of the fire.

The East Fork Fire District continues to be in unified command with the Bureau of Land management.

Deputy Fire Chief Steve Eisele is the Incident Commander.

Chief Tod Carlini will be working on a Declaration of Emergency with the Douglas County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday morning.

Lightning started the fire around 3:30 a.m. Monday. On Monday afternoon, aviation and ground forces attacked the fire while also suppressing multiple other new lightning caused starts across the Sierra Front.

One of those fires, at the end of Stockyard Road, drew resources from the Preacher Fire. The Flats fire was reported at around 4 p.m. and burned 18 acres.