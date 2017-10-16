Preparation key to safe fire evacuations

During August’s Slinkard Fire, residents of Topaz were told to evacuate while those living in Holbrook Highlands merely received a suggestion.

The difference wasn’t the proximity of the flames, but the difference in state law between Nevada and California.

In California fire officials can order an evacuation, but in Nevada only the governor can order someone from their home.

That leaves Nevadans with a decision to make as flames approach their homes.

The big fires burning in California are a reminder of how critical that decision can be.

“These types of fires are the worst-case situations that in many cases defy planning efforts and out-pace tactical strategies in minutes,” East Fork Chief Tod Carlini said. “The devastation is so complete and fast.”

Recommended Stories For You