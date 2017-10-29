Prescribed burn planned for Tahoe West Shore

Officials with California State Parks and the Tahoe Fire Fuels team hope to start the fall prescribed fire program in the coming week.

If conditions are favorable, prescribed fire operations will take place in D.L. Bliss State Park on the southwest end of Lake Tahoe starting Wednesday, Nov. 1.

The burn was originally planned for earlier this month but it was postponed when resources had to be directed to the destructive wildfires in Northern California.

Smoke from the operation may be visible and is expected to last through the week in the Tahoe Basin.