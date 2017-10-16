Public input sought on draft Truckee River Corridor Access Plan

The public is invited to weigh in on a proposed plan that outlines recreation and public lands access improvements along the Truckee River between North Lake Tahoe and Truckee.

A community meeting is scheduled from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18, at which Placer County will seek public input with respect to the draft Truckee River Corridor Access Plan. The meeting will be held at the U.S. Forest Service Truckee Ranger District conference room, 10811 Stockrest Springs Road, Truckee.

A notable aspect of the proposed plan is a preliminary alignment for a continuous trail along State Route 89 between Truckee and the entrance to Squaw Valley.

The alignment would complete a large portion of the planned Resort Triangle Trial network connecting Truckee with major resorts in Placer County, and eventually Lake Tahoe.

The plan should be completed in late 2018. The Placer County Board of Supervisors would then take the plan under consideration after it is completed.