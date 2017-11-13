Rain, snow in Truckee forecast

A combination of rain and snow is in the Truckee forecast this week, the National Weather Service Office in Reno said on Monday, Nov. 13.

There is a slight chance of rain and snow before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14. Otherwise, the forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high near 48 degrees and a low around 28 degrees.

There is also a chance of rain and snow before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15, with a high near 44 degrees and a low around 37 degrees.

The outlook becomes clearer on Thursday, Nov. 16, with an estimated 1-3 inches of snow in the forecast. The best chance for snow appears to be after 11 a.m.

Friday, Nov. 17, looks good with sunny skies and a high near 43 degrees.