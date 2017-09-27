Ramp closures expected to impact traffic in Truckee

Motorists traveling westbound on Interstate 80 should expect to encounter delays in the Truckee area on Wednesday, Sept. 27 because of ramp closures brought on by a paving project along the roadway.

The planned closure of Exit 184 from westbound I-80 to Donner Pass Road is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, the California Department of Transportation said in a statement.

"The on-ramp to westbound I-80 from Donner Pass Road will remain open," Caltrans said. "Motorists can continue on westbound I-80 to the next exit at Donner Lake Road to reverse direction and access Donner Pass Road from eastbound (I-80).

"Additionally, the on-ramps to westbound I-80 from Highway 89 and Highway 267 will be closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, for striping operations. Motorists can use an alternate route of eastbound I-80 to the Overland Trail / Union Mills Road (Exit 190) to reverse direction onto westbound (I-80)."

The project is expected to be completed Oct. 6.