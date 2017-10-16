Reno man killed in head-on crash northeast of Truckee on Interstate 80

A 39-year-old Reno man was killed Thursday, Oct. 12, in a head-on collision on Interstate 80 about 23 miles northeast of Truckee, authorities said.

James Liston was driving a silver 2000 Mitsubishi Montero the wrong way in the fast lane of eastbound I-80 when his vehicle collided with a white 2008 Toyota 4Runner about 11:54 p.m. on Thursday.

The impact caused the Mitsubishi Montero to overturn and catch fire, the Nevada Highway Patrol said in a statement on Monday, Oct. 16. The incident happened between Garson and Verdi.

The driver of the Toyota 4Runner suffered life-threatening injuries, and was taken to a local hospital via Care Flight, an air ambulance service based in Reno. Liston was found trapped in his vehicle.

A preliminary investigation determined the Mitsubishi Montero entered I-80 the wrong way, heading west in the eastbound lanes somewhere between West McCarran Boulevard and Mogul Road, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Jason Litchie is investigating the crash. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or has information about the incident, is asked to contact Litchie at 775-687-9631 or via email at jdlitchie@dps.state.nv.us.