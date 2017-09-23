Rep. Titus says GOP health care would leave 250,000 in Nevada without insurance

Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., said Thursday, Sept. 21, the GOP’s proposed health care repeal would cost 243,000 Nevadans health insurance coverage.

She quoted a report by the Center for American Progress that details what its analysts see as the impact of the Graham-Cassidy-Heller bill. That organization says the total number of people who would lose health insurance nationwide is 32 million.

Titus protested the plan by Senate leadership to force a vote on the bill next week saying there has been no debate, no hearings and no input from Democrats on the plan that would eliminate Medicaid expansion and affect protections for those with pre-existing conditions. She said that vote would also come before the Congressional Budget Office has a chance to provide its analysis of the impact the bill would have.

“This callous legislation will wreak havoc on Nevada families and the nation in order to give a tax cut to the wealthy,” she said.

Titus said the existing law needs change, but it’s time the GOP begins to work to find compromise with Democrats.

The Center for American Progress funded study says the bill would slash programs that expanded health coverage and weaken consumer protections for those with pre-existing conditions and reduce federal support for Medicaid coverage for low income adults, the elderly and the disabled.