Request made to speed up Tahoe condo project

A high-end condominium project on the site of the former Tahoe Shores Mobile Home Park is seeking to double down on its first phase in response to high demand.

While not altering the total 143 units approved for the project, Tahoe Beach Club is asking Douglas County to increase the number of units in the first phase from 48 to 101.

Work has already begun on the project, which owners said last month sold 39 units worth $85 million to people living mostly in the Bay Area, Southern California, Texas and New York.

The two- to five-bedroom residences are from 1,100-4,000 square feet, and cost $1 million to $5 million. The first units are scheduled for completion in summer 2018.

The county approved a tentative subdivision map for the first 48 units in 2015. Ground was broken on the project in August 2016.

The Kingsbury General Improvement District’s $19 million water treatment plant was relocated at the back of the 20-acre property in 2015.

