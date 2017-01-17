Tahoe residents take to social media amid blizzard | SierraSun.com

Lake Tahoe-area visitors and locals were stuck indoors for most of last week, but that didn’t stop them from getting the word out about the crazy conditions that impacted people all over the region.

The rain poured for the first few days, but it wasn’t until the snow started to fall that the online conversation started to really get going. We’ve rounded up a few posts from community members below to chronicle the intense storm and the reactions from people who saw it first-hand.

