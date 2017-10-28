Road work in Tahoe City, Lake Tahoe North Shore; expect delays

Reversing one-way traffic controls will be in place in parts of Tahoe City over the next nine days as the California Department of Transportation undertakes road repairs.

Grinding and paving on Highway 28 at the Tahoe City “Wye” is scheduled for Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. That will require reversing one-way traffic control on both Highways 28 and 89.

On Saturday, contractors will be working on Highway 267 in Kings Beach. There will be one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with up to 20-minute delays.

The schedule for the following week is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Motorists should anticipate delays of up to 20 minutes. The locations are:

On Monday, Oct. 30, work will be back on Highway 28 from Tahoe City to Dollar Drive.

On Tuesday, Oct. 31, there will be work on another section of 267 north of Kings Beach and restriping of the Tahoe City Wye.

On Wednesday, Nov. 1, work is scheduled on 28 from Dollar Drive to Lardin Way.

On Thursday, Nov. 2, work on Highway 28 will be from Old County Road to Carnelian Bay.

The last work day is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 2 on Highway 28 from Chipmunk Street in Kings Beach to the Nevada state line.