Robbery charge dropped in Nevada County plea deal

A woman eight-months pregnant who initially faced a robbery charge, pleaded no contest on Thursday, Oct. 19, to a misdemeanor and was sentenced to probation, attorneys said.

Avery Noelle Wick, 21, was sentenced to two years’ probation on a charge of being an accessory after pleading in front of visiting Superior Court Judge Jane York Punneo, said Jesse Wilson, deputy district attorney.

“We did hold her accountable for some of her actions,” Wilson said. “We’re OK with the resolution.”

Wick had been accused in what police called a May 6 robbery on Race Street. Police said at the time that she drove Jason Michael Baldwin, 18, to a spot where he took items from a man before leaving in Wick’s vehicle.

Baldwin pleaded no contest in June to an unrelated burglary and was sentenced to a year in jail. The robbery charge was dropped, prosecutors have said.

Defense attorney Stephen Munkelt, who represents Wick, called the resolution of his client’s case appropriate.

“She had no prior arrests or criminal background,” Munkelt said.