Rotating power outages across Truckee possible into Wednesday | SierraSun.com

UPDATE 10:30 p.m. Tuesday:

We received the following update from Liberty Utilities at 10:26 p.m.” “NV Energy was able to fix the problem at their substation, and all of Liberty’s customers should be back on line.”

We’ll update this story should things change.

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Liberty Utilities electricity customers in the areas of Northstar, Truckee and Glenshire should expect rotating outages throughout the night and possibly into the morning Wednesday, officials said late Tuesday.

According to an email from Liberty spokeswoman Kathy Carter, the outages are due to a problem with NV Energy’s North Truckee Substation, which feeds Liberty’s distribution lines.

“We ask that (North Lake Tahoe) customers who do have service, or those that may have service restored intermittently, please conserve, as alternative temporary power sources will not be able to support the full load,” according to Carter’s statement.

Visit the Liberty website at https://california.libertyutilities.com/truckee/residential for updates.

Many in the region experienced a roughly hour-long power outage at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Another hour-or-so-long outage occurred at about 6 p.m. Tuesday.

According to a post at 8:28 p.m. Tuesday on the Truckee Donner PUD website, the NV Energy transmission outage initially impacted almost all of the district’s customers Tuesday afternoon; according to the PUD, the issue for its customers has been restored.

“We also continue to support individual customers who are out of power due to previous damage to the customer’s power feed on their property,” according to the website.