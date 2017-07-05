San Jose soccer player pulled from Lake Tahoe, airlifted to Reno on Tuesday, July 4 | SierraSun.com

A soccer player for the San Jose Earthquakes is in critical condition after being pulled from Lake Tahoe Tuesday.

Matheus Silva, a 20-year-old midfielder on loan with the Earthquakes’ United Soccer League affiliate Reno 1868 FC, had to be pulled out of the water while swimming in Lake Tahoe, according to a statement from the Earthquakes.

Life-saving resuscitation measures were performed at the scene and he was transferred to a nearby hospital before being airlifted to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno.

According to the statement, Silva is currently in critical but stable condition.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Matheus and his family and friends," the team said.