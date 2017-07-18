UPDATE: Missing teen last seen at Lake Tahoe beach found safe | SierraSun.com

Sean Asquaga, a missing 17-year-old Reno resident who was last seen at Chimney Beach late Monday afternoon, July 17, has been found safe and unharmed.

Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong reported at 11:16 a.m. that Asquaga was found at the Marlette Dam. The sheriff added that the teenager will be transported back to Carson City to family members via paramedics.

EARLIER VERSION: Search underway for missing Reno teen last seen at Lake Tahoe beach

Law enforcement continues to search for a missing Reno teenager last seen Monday, July 17, at a beach on Lake Tahoe's North Shore.

Sean Asquaga, a 17-year-old Reno resident, was last seen at Chimney Beach late Monday afternoon when he became separated from his group of friends, according to the Carson City Sheriff's Office.

Search and rescue crews out of Carson City and with the Washoe County Sheriff's Office remained at the scene throughout the night searching for Asquaga.

"Search crews are on scene at this time with air, boat, and foot crews scouring the area along the Carson and Washoe County shore lines along Highway 28," stated a Tuesday morning, July 18, Facebook post by the Carson sheriff’s office.

Asquaga was last seen wearing black shorts with no shirt. The teenager does not have his prescription glasses. He is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a heavy build, black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Asquaga's whereabouts is asked to contact the Carson City Sheriff's Office at 775-887-2677 or the nearest law enforcement agency.