Senate passes bills to stop human trafficking; Nevada’s Heller a co-sponsor

Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., on Friday, Sept. 22, praised the Senate votes passing two bills designed to stop human trafficking.

Heller co-sponsored both the No Human Trafficking on Our Roads Act and the Combating Human Trafficking in Commercial Vehicles Act and both were approved this week with bipartisan support.

One law would prevent anyone convicted of human trafficking from obtaining a commercial driver’s license. The other requires the transportation secretary to designate someone to coordinate human trafficking prevention efforts nationwide and increases support for education to teach commercial drivers how to recognize and prevent human trafficking.

“Our legislation is yet another step toward putting an end to this modern day slavery by strengthening prevention efforts at the federal level and keeping criminals who have already been convicted of this horrifying offense off of our roads,” he said.