Several inches of rain falls in Truckee-Tahoe area

Snow is finally falling, but not for long.

The Tahoe area received 2-5 inches of rain and 1-2 feet of snow above 8,000 feet, as of noon this Thursday, Nov. 16.

"The rain to snow level is hovering around 8,000 feet," said Zach Tobly, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service Office in Reno, on Thursday, Nov. 17.

Temperatures at lake level haven't dipped lower than 40 degrees, meaning no snow in Truckee for now.

The precipitation will continue until late evening, and then the forecast calls for clear skies throughout the weekend.

There is a potential for another storm arriving early to the middle of next week, but for now it's too early to tell if it will change directions to head more north.