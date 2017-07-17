Sierra roadwork schedule (July 16-July 22) | SierraSun.com

Sierra roadwork schedule: July 16– July 22

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Long Ravine underpass to .2 miles east of Magra Road overcrossing: Roadwork begins for the 2.5 year, $50.6 million project to construct @ 3 miles of additional ‘truck climbing lane’ and other improvements to primarily eastbound I-80 east of Colfax including widening the Cape Horn undercrossing bridge.

July 16-July 22

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the Cape Horn Undercrossing Bridge: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls for around-the-clock alternating lane closures for bridge work.

State Route 49 Slides/Slipouts (Nevada/Sierra Counties) at South Fork Yuba River Bridge to Star Lumber and Yuba/Sierra County line to Brandy City Road which will require remediation throughout the spring:

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Brandy City Road to Yuba/Sierra County line: Motorists can expect signalized one way traffic controls around the clock for slipout remediation activities.

State Route 49 (Nevada/Yuba County) from South Fork Yuba River Bridge to Star Lumber: Motorists can expect signalized/flagger one way traffic controls 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday July 17-21 for slide removal activities.

Interstate 80 – Westbound Slides (Nevada County) and risk of slides, from stateline to Hirschdale Road will require remediation throughout the summer:

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada County) k-rail will be placed around the clock to protect the right shoulder from post mile 25.5 to 26.0 for slide removal activities.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) at the Donner Lake Road interchange: Motorists can expect detours due to full roadway closure under the I-80 overcrossings until September 1 for bridge painting.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from north Sidehill Viaduct to Yuba River Bridge: Motorists can expect alternating lane closures and one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until after Labor Day for pavement grinding operations.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) at the Vista Point: Motorists can expect long term one way traffic controls around the clock through December 31 for emergency work to repair roadway erosion.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 20 (Nevada County) from ½ mile east of Lowell Hill Road to Lowell Hill Road: Motorists can expect intermittent one way traffic controls and right shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday July 17-20 and 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday July 21 for utility work.

State Route 20 (Nevada County) at Chalk Bluff Road: Motorists can expect intermittent one way traffic controls from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday July 17-20 and 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday July 21 for utility work.

State Route 20 (Nevada County) at Pleasant Valley Road: Motorists can expect right shoulder closure from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday July 17-21 for brush clearing.

State Route 20 (Nevada County) eastbound off ramp to Mill/McCourtney Street and undercrossing: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 12 Noon Sunday July 16 for sign work.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from the Slate Range Road to Lager Beer Sidehill Viaduct: Motorists can expect intermittent one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday thru Friday July 17-21 for emergency work.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Wild Plum Road to Yuba Pass Summit: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday thru Thursday July 17-20 for emergency work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from JSO New Airport Road to Education Street: Motorists can expect shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday July 17-21 for shoulder work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from JSO New Airport Rd to Education Street: Motorists can expect nightly right lane and shoulder closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday night through Friday morning July 17-21 for landscape and shoulder work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) at the South Yuba River/Castle Peak Undercrossing: Motorists can expect alternating lane, median, shoulder and ramp closures from 12 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday July 17-21 for electrical work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from beginning chain-on area to Nevada County Line: Motorists can expect alternating lane, median, shoulder and ramp closures from 12 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday July 17-21 for electrical work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the Kingvale undercrossing: Motorists can expect full ramp closures from 12 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday and Tuesday July 17-18 for electrical work.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer/Nevada Counties) at the Gold Run overcrossing: Motorists can expect full ramp closures from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday July 17-21 for roadway excavation.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) at the Nevada Street overcrossing (Maple St. & Placer St.): Motorists can expect right shoulder closures on local cross-street from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday July 20-21 for utility work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada County) from the Truckee River (Bridge 12) to Donner Pass CHP Inspection Facility: Motorists can expect overnight, alternating lane and shoulder closures from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Friday July 16-21 for pavement grinding operations.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada County) from Prosser Village/Overland Trail to California Ag Inspection Station: Motorist can expect right lane closures from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Friday July 16-21 for pavement grinding operations.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada County) at Old 80/89N/267 Separator, junction I-80/89S West Truckee undercrossing: Motorists can expect full ramp closures from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through 6 a.m. Friday July 18-21 for pavement grinding operations.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada County) at the Vista Point: Motorist can expect full ramp closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday July 17-21 for shoulder work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada County) from Donner Lake Undercrossing to end chain control area: Motorist can expect right shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday July 17-21 for shoulder work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada County) at the Soda Springs overcrossing: Motorists can expect alternating lane, median, shoulder and ramp closures from 12 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday July 17-21 for electrical work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) from Rocklin Road undercrossing to State Route 65 junction: Motorists can expect left #1 and #2 lanes’ closures from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday July 16 for graffiti removal.

State Route 89 (Placer County) at the Truckee River Bridge: Motorists can expect overnight, intermittent one way traffic controls from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday through Friday morning July 16-21 for bridge work.

State Route 89 (Placer County) at the Squaw Creek bridge: Motorists can expect overnight, intermittent one way traffic controls from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday through Friday morning July 16-21 for bridge work.

State Route 89 (Placer County) from the Truckee River Bridge to Granite Flat Camp: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday July 17-20 for tree work.

State Route 89 (Placer County) at Rampart Drive: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday July 18 for drainage work.

State Route 89 (Sierra County) from Sattley to Plumas County Line: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday July 17-21 for pavement grinding operations.

State Route 174 (Placer County) from Dinky Avenue to Colfax overhead: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday July 17 for bridge inspection.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/