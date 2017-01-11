Sierra Sun print edition delivery delayed today due to Tahoe storm | SierraSun.com

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Delivery of the Wednesday, Jan. 11, print editions of the Sierra Sun will be delayed extensively today across the greater North Tahoe-Truckee region due to the ongoing winter storm.

Travel across the region has been heavily impacted due to the ongoing massive winter storm, and extended power outages are making things more difficult.

As such, delivery of today’s newspapers from Carson City presented a serious challenge for us, as our delivery truck was not allowed to make it up the hill overnight.

We will work our hardest to get papers out today as soon as possible, but be prepared for several rack locations throughout town to be empty for perhaps several hours.

Safety of our staff is of utmost priority.

Much like it is important on our roads to ensure safe travel, we ask for your patience today as we work to overcome this challenge.

Please email Editor Kevin MacMillan at kmacmillan@sierrasun.com with questions or concerns.