Smoke in Truckee from Northern California fires

Smoke is expected to continue to blow into the Truckee area during the next few weeks because of a number of fires in Northern California.

“Currently there is no threat to Truckee or the area,” the Truckee Fire Protection District said in a statement on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

“However, fire danger is increasing with the winds. Wind is expected to continue on and off through the end of the week. Fires that start in windy conditions are difficult to control.”

A no open burning ban is in effect.