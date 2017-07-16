South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue: Barbecue briquettes cause small structure fire | SierraSun.com

South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue is reminding barbecuers to properly extinguish briquettes, after some of the charcoal bricks caused a small structure fire.

SLTFR responded to a structure fire that originated in an outbuilding behind 2649 Kubel Ave., according to a Facebook post Saturday, July 15. The fire was extinguished and the cause was determined to be discarded briquettes left outside near the shed.

That led SLTFR to issue the following statement: "Extinguish your briquettes before you discard them."

SLTFR also posted the following steps for ensuring that the briquettes are properly disposed of:

Soak the charcoal briquettes in water for 20 minutes to 1 hour.