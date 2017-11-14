South Lake Tahoe man arrested for allegedly firing gun at acquaintance after concert

A South Lake Tahoe man was arrested for allegedly firing a firearm at another person early Sunday morning, Nov. 12, after a concert.

South Lake Tahoe Police Department Dispatch received reports of a shooting at Beach Retreat & Lodge at 3411 Lake Tahoe Blvd. Sunday, around 2:40 a.m. A concert had just ended, according to a report from the police department.

Officers detained several people after arriving on the scene. According to police, the suspect had been involved in an altercation with the victim, whom he knew, after the concert. At some point the suspect pulled out a firearm and discharged one round at the victim’s legs.

The victim was not struck by the gunfire, and the suspect left the scene.

Officers located a loaded .40-caliber semi-automatic handgun in the area. The firearm was reported as missing to the Redding Police Department circa 2015.

The suspect, a 30-year-old resident of South Lake Tahoe, was arrested and booked into the El Dorado County Jail for assault with a firearm on a person. His bail was set at $75,000. According to a list of current inmates, the man is no longer in jail.

Anyone who may have information about this case is encouraged to call the South Lake Tahoe Police Department at 530-542-6100, or to remain anonymous, Lake Tahoe Secret Witness at 530-541-6800.