South Lake Tahoe unveils statue honoring Olympians

Champions Plaza in South Lake Tahoe has a new focal point: an 11-foot bronze sculpture inspired by local Olympic athletes.

“Spirit of Competition,” created by Montana-based artist Gareth Curtiss, was unveiled on Friday during a ceremony at Champions Plaza.

“This sculpture is about fire,” said Curtiss at the unveiling. “It’s about the spirit of competition. It’s about that which is inside you that makes you reach out and achieve.”

The sculpture depicts three figures emerging from flames as they reach for a ring.

A selection committee, with input from local art teachers, artists and others in the industry, chose Curtiss’ “Spirit of Competition” from 10 submitted proposals.

Originally the statue depicted three figures intended to be gender-neutral “elemental spirits.” However, following public criticism — including from Olympic snowboarder and Lake Tahoe native Jamie Anderson — Curtiss incorporated a female figure.

