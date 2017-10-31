South Lake Tahoe woman admits to possession of controlled substance

A South Lake Tahoe woman admitted to the charge of possession of a controlled substance. She is facing up to four years in prison.

The 42-year-old woman was arrested last month on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic needle and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Sept. 10 at 10 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with suspended registration on westbound U.S. 50. Officers made contact with the driver and the woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle. They noticed both subjects had track marks on their arms and both admitted to using heroin at around 6 a.m. that morning. Both also admitted to being frequent methamphetamine and heroin drug users.

In a search of the car, officers found a hypodermic needle belonging to the woman and small plastic bags with residue of methamphetamine in her purse. She is set to be sentenced Dec. 5.

In Nevada, a simple possession charge carries mandatory probation.

NEEDLE LOADED WITH HEROIN

Recommended Stories For You

A South Lake Tahoe man plead guilty to a possession of a controlled substance charge. He is facing up to four years in prison.

The 40-year-old man was arrested on charges of the possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic needle, possession of drug paraphernalia and outside warrants.

On Sept. 18 at 1:20 p.m., MontBleu security contacted the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office about a subject who had a warrant. On scene, officers searched the man and found a loaded hypodermic needle with heroin, empty bags with residue and burnt spoons. Officers placed him under arrest.

In court, he admitted to using heroin on and off for approximately 23 years. He said he was clean for eight years, but started using again.